Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

The vehicle involved is believed to be a gray Toyota Rav4 that should have heavy front-end damage.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A cyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Larimer County, prompting a Medina Alert.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened some time between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of North Shields Street. That's about a half-mile south of Highway 287 and just outside the northern city limits of Fort Collins.

The victim is an man, according to CSP. His identity has not yet been released by the Larimer County coroner's office.

CSP said vehicle parts found at the crash scene lead them to believe the vehicle involved is a gray 2009 or 2010 Toyota Rav4 or a similar SUV. The SUV will have heavy damage to its front right bumper and windshield, CSP said.

Anyone with information on the crash, vehicle or driver is asked to call CSP at 303-239-4501. CSP said to reference case number #3C211735.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.