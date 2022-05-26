Person shot by Larimer County deputies after chase

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the suspect fired shots at deputies during a pursuit that ended in Weld County.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County deputies shot a person after a chase that ended in Weld County Thursday evening, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

According to LCSO, it started around 6:30 p.m., when deputies attempted a traffic stop at South County Road 7 and East Highway 60, which is near the Weld-Larimer county line. LCSO said the passenger in that vehicle was a known fugitive.

The vehicle kept going, the sheriff's office said, and the passenger fired shots at deputies during the pursuit. No deputies were hurt, according to LCSO.

The vehicle stopped near Weld County Road 38 east of Interstate 25, the sheriff's office said, and the suspect ran into a field before being shot by a deputy. The sheriff's office did not say how seriously the suspect was hurt.

The Weld County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

