Larimer County deputy shoots, kills dog that attacked man

The sheriff's office said it's conducting an internal review of the deputy's use of force.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Larimer County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a dog that attacked a man in Fort Collins Thursday.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said in a release that a deputy was driving in the area of Lincoln Avenue and First Street in north Fort Collins at around 11:30 a.m. when he noticed a man struggling with a large dog near Buckingham Park.

As the deputy got closer, the release said, he saw that the dog was biting the man and that the man was unable to escape. LCSO said the deputy physically intervened and several bystanders tried to help, as well. They were briefly able to separate the dog from the victim, according to the sheriff's office, but the dog then re-engaged and began attacking the man again.

The release said after ensuring the safety of bystanders, the deputy shot and killed the dog. He then applied a tourniquet to the injured man and began providing first aid. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“Given the severity of the victim’s injuries and ongoing attack, quick and decisive action was necessary,” said LCSO Lieutenant Troy Badberg in a statement. “Nobody ever wants to end the life of an animal, and our deputy was forced with making a difficult choice to stop further serious harm to the man being mauled.”

LCSO said the victim, several witnesses and the dog were all known to each other. The sheriff's office will conduct an internal review of the deputy's use of force in accordance with agency policy. Fort Collins Police will also investigate the incident since it happened within city limits.

Anyone with information about the incident and has not already spoken with law enforcement is asked to call Fort Collins Police Officer Will Biberos at 970-419-3273.

