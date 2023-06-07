2 dead in early morning crash in Larimer County

U.S. 287 was closed for hours as crews investigated the crash.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was investigating a crash on U.S. 287 that killed two people Wednesday morning.

About 6:45 a.m., CSP was notified of a head-on crash near mile marker 371, according to Trooper Gabriel Moltrer. That's north of Livermore in Larimer County.

A 57-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were killed in the crash, Moltrer said. Another person was transported to the hospital, according to CSP. The condition of that person was unknown.

U.S. 287 was closed for hours between Cherokee Park Road and Red Mountain Road as troopers investigated the crash.

One lane of the highway was reopened at 10:21 a.m., Moltrer said.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

