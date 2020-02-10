12-year-old boy missing in Larimer County

Hunter Denny was last seen in Livermore Monday afternoon.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to LCSO, Hunter Denny left home at around 3 p.m. Monday after a disagreement with his family. When he didn't come home after a while, his family began searching for him and then called the sheriff's office.

Hunter was last seen in the area of Pristine Pines Lane and Deer Springs Lane west of Red Mountain Open Space in Livermore, close to the Wyoming border, LCSO said.

He's described as five feet tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan Carhartt jacket, a red baseball cap and possibly a green T-shirt.

LCSO said Wednesday deputies, investigators, Larimer County Search and Rescue, the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources Rangers and the LCSO Posse were still searching for Hunter. They have used drones, search and rescue dogs, and a UCHealth Lifeline helicopter, but Hunter has not been found, LCSO said.

Foul play is not suspected, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call LCSO at 970-416-1985.