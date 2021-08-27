'This is real': Larimer County ICU beds reach capacity as COVID-19 delta variant spreads

The county reported 100% of intensive care unit beds were full Thursday and 95% on Friday, with almost half of those patients being treated for COVID-19.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo — Larimer County’s hospitals are reaching maximum capacity as the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads quickly, hitting unvaccinated residents the hardest.

The county reported 100% of intensive care unit beds were full Thursday and 95% on Friday, with almost half of those patients being treated for COVID-19.

There are 81 ICU beds spread across the four hospitals in Larimer County. On Thursday, all 81 beds were in use, with 36 — or 44% — of those patients being treated for COVID-19.

