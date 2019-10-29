LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. —

Property owners are receiving phony inquiries from a California-based firm, Property Profile, Inc., asking that they pay a fee to obtain a copy of their recorded deed notices, according to a release from the Larimer County board of commissioners.

The mailer is considered to be a scam, and property owners who receive the notice are asked to contact local law enforcement and disregard the notice, the release said.

This is not the first time Larimer County property owners have received this type of notice. A press release published on May 10, 2019, reported a similar incident.

The notice asks property owners to get a copy of their “Recorded Deed Notices” or “Other Record of Title” for $86 from the California firm, or states that they owe $86 for a Property Assessment Profile, the release said.

Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck said that the assessor's office does not charge people for property assessment profiles or to protest a property assessment.

Property owners may check their property records for free online, by phone or in person at the Larimer County Assessor's Office.

A copy of the phony deed is provided below:

Larimer County Board of County Commissioners

The Larimer County Assessor’s Office can be reached by phone at 970-498-7050 or online at larimer.org/assessor.

They are located in Fort Collins at the Larimer County Courthouse Offices building on the second floor, 200 W. Oak St.

