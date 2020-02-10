12-year-old boy found safe after he went missing Monday in Larimer County

The sheriff's office reported Saturday morning that the boy was found.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said on Saturday morning that a missing 12-year-old boy has been found safe.

LCSO said at around 7:30 a.m., they received a call from a homeowner about a mile from the boy's home. The caller had just returned after a few days away and found an unauthorized person inside the home, according to LCSO.

LCSO responded and found the boy. They say he was not harmed and was in relatively good health despite being alone in the outdoors for several days before entering the home. He has been reunited with his family.

LCSO thanked the community for its support during the search for the boy.

According to LCSO, the boy left home about 3 p.m. Monday after a disagreement with his family. When he didn't come home after a while, his family began searching for him and then called the sheriff's office.

The boy had been last seen in the area of Pristine Pines Lane and Deer Springs Lane west of Red Mountain Open Space in Livermore, close to the Wyoming border, LCSO said.

On Wednesday, LCSO said that deputies, investigators, Larimer County Search and Rescue, the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources Rangers and the LCSO Posse were searching for the boy. They used drones, search and rescue dogs, and a UCHealth Lifeline helicopter, LCSO said. The Civil Air Patrol flew to support ground crews, as well.

9NEWS is no longer identifying the boy because he is a juvenile.