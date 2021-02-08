Crews to continue search for Poudre Canyon flood victim Saturday

Diana Brown and three others were swept away after torrential rains caused a flash flood in the Cameron Peak burn scar area in July.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — More than 120 people will be out Saturday searching for the body of Diana Brown in Poudre Canyon.

Brown, 57, and three others were at a cabin off of Black Hollow Road when torrential rains caused a flash flood which swept the cabin away on July 20. Black Hollow Road is about 45 miles west of Fort Collins.

Also killed in the flood were:

85-year-old Richard Brown

61-year-old David Brown

59-year-old Patricia Brown

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said the search area will focus on an 18-mile stretch between Black Hollow Road and the Steven's Gulch Picnic Site on Highway 14. Searchers will be in the road, on the shoreline and in the Cache la Poudre River using dogs, drones and other equipment, the sheriff's office said.

Crews will be out in the canyon starting at around 8 a.m. and will search until 6 p.m. or until Brown's body is found, LCSO said.

The sheriff's office said they have enough resources and people should not come to the canyon to help them search.

People driving through the search area are asked to drive slowly and be prepared for delays, the sheriff's office said.

Agencies participating in Saturday's search are:

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

LCSO Emergency Services

Larimer County Search & Rescue

Larimer County Dive Rescue Team

Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol

Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District

Loveland Fire Rescue

Berthoud Fire

Estes Valley Fire Protection District

Poudre Fire

Civil Air Patrol

Search and Rescue Dogs of the U.S.

Arapahoe Rescue Patrol

U.S. Forest Service