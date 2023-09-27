Larimer County deputies investigate deadly fire

The sheriff's office said a person and a dog were killed in a camper fire overnight.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly camper fire.

The sheriff's office said just after midnight Wednesday, dispatchers received reports of a possible explosion and visible flames near Piney Knolls Drive in Red Feather Lakes. Deputies and Red Feather Lakes Fire Protection District firefighters responded and began working to extinguish a small camper that was fully engulfed.

First responders found an adult and a dog, both of whom were dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The person who died has not been identified.

“Incidents like this have a lasting impact on loved ones, first responders, and the surrounding community,” said Larimer County Sheriff's Captain Bobby Moll. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic loss.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Investigator Mark Johnston at 970-498-5509.

