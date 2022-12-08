Deputy shoots and killed man who pointed gun during eviction in Larimer County

The fatal shooting happened Thursday morning in the 2300 block of Harmony Road in Fort Collins, according to the Sheriff's Office.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Larimer County Sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at deputies during an eviction Thursday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened about 10:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Harmony Road, also known as West County Road 38E, in Fort Collins. Two deputies attempted a court-ordered eviction of a home, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies knocked on the door, and a man opened the door. The deputies told him they were there for an eviction and the man pointed a gun at them, the Sheriff's Office said.

The deputies ordered the man to drop the gun before one deputy shot the man. The deputies did first aid until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The 8th Judicial District Critical Response Team will investigate the shooting.

