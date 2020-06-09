Authorities looking for child with non-custodial mother

Dorian Ortiz, 12, was last seen about 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said deputies are looking for 12-year-old Dorian Ortiz, who was last seen about 8:40 p.m. Saturday with his non-custodial mother.

LCSO said Ortiz left his home after an argument and was seen getting into a car with his mother, 34-year-old Jessica Ortiz (previously Jessica English), and an unknown man.

Dorian was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a pocket, gray basketball shorts and gray Nike shoes with an orange swoosh, according to LCSO.

LSCO said Jessica Ortiz lives in Lakewood and might be heading there.

Anyone with information on Dorian's location is asked to call 970-416-1985.