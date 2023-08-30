x
81-year-old Larkspur woman missing

Jane Urschel is believed to have walked away from her home on Pike Drive in Larkspur early Wednesday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Jane Urschel, 81, walked away from her home in Larkspur early Wednesday morning.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman in Larkspur.

Jane Urschel, 81, is believed to have walked away from her home on Pike Drive early Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Urschel has recently been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia, the sheriff's office said. She does not have her phone or her purse, according to the sheriff's office. Her family members think she may be wearing athletic type clothing.

Douglas County deputies are still in the area, searching for Urschel. If anyone sees her, please call 911.

