Latino-serving nonprofit receives more than $3M in funding

The money will go toward resources for Latino and Hispanic entrepreneurs and to expand the vaccination efforts within the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A nonprofit in Adams County will continue to expand its programs and services thanks to new funding granted through the Adams County COVID-19 Grant Program through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Adelante Community Development has received the largest grant in the county, totaling $3.6 million in funds, which will go toward providing financial support for projects and programs assisting in the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts in Adams County.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Adelante has spearheaded a grassroots effort for vaccinations within the Hispanic and Latino community. Every weekend, the organization holds a vaccine booth at the flea market. They continue to offer vaccines to people who just now have the opportunity to receive their first dose.

The nonprofit Centro Comunitario Adelante will also receive more than $1.8 million in funding specifically for business owners and entrepreneurs. The funding will go toward equipping them with training and education for business practices.

"It's time for Adams County and other entities to create that investment. This is transformational for our Latino community in Adams County," Founder and CEO Maria Gonzalez said. "This is absolutely a significant impact of creation, wealth and power, but also it's time. It's due."

The latest census data shows that roughly 41% of the county is Latino or Hispanic, which makes the funding all the more critical for those who identify as such to find resources close to home.

"It is an opportunity to start advocating for these families who have been left behind for so many years. We are the Latino-serving organization in Adams County that has always built this path of opportunity for our families and entrepreneurs," Gonzalez said.