COLORADO, USA — They keep his pictures close because memories are all they have.

It’s been three years since Kyle Nackos was hit and killed by a drunk driver on Thanksgiving morning in 2016. His parents said it's felt like a lifetime.

"I lock everything up now. I don’t want to lose any of these. This is all we have left," said his mother, Julie Nackos. "I think it’s getting harder. He’s missing. Our life is pressing forward and he should be here with us."

The difference between life and death is far too often the width of a double yellow line running down the middle of a road.

Kyle Nackos was the victim of one man’s decision.

"The drunk driver was on the wrong side of the road, hit him head-on and killed him," said Scott Nackos. "It’s been hard. Holidays are hard. Don’t put people in this position where they have to live the rest of their lives in a sad state."

The Nackos family is part of a club no one chooses to be a part of.

From Thanksgiving to New Years, the number of deaths caused by drunk drivers increases, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Last year, there were 1,068 deaths caused by drunk drivers across the country during the holiday season. Twenty-four of those were in Colorado, according to Mother's Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

Starting Friday, law enforcement agencies across Colorado will increase patrols to help take impaired drivers off the road.

"We’re going to have more parties, more people drinking, and more people out on the road," said CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler. "We have a lot more stops that involve alcohol than other parts of the year. We’re going to have more patrols that are just dedicated to looking for those DUIs."

CSP said they send out more troopers specially-trained in spotting impaired drivers so that they can focus on getting them off the road.

If you or a loved one needs help, MADD offers support services at no charge to victims and survivors of drunk and drugged driving. If you are a victim or survivor in need of support, please call MADD’s 24/7 support line at 1-877-MADD-HELP.

