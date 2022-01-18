Lawsuit accuses former Westminster officer of excessive force against 78-year-old man

The suit says Clayton Shriver, 78, was injured when he was tased and arrested at a Westminster Walmart in 2020.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A lawsuit filed Friday accuses one former Westminster police officer of excessive force and another of failure to intervene in the tasing and arrest of a 78-year-old man in 2020.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, accuses officer Michael Owen of excessive force and officer Tyler Farson of failure to intervene in the arrest of Clayton Shriver, then 78, at a Westminster Walmart store on May 15, 2020. The city of Westminster is also named in the suit, accused of failing to properly train and supervise the officers.

A Westminster police spokesperson said Tuesday that neither officer currently works for the department. No other details about their employment were immediately available.

According to the lawsuit, Shriver, who has numerous medical conditions, was accompanying his partner on a trip to Walmart when he began feeling ill. He went to sit down at the McDonald's inside the Walmart, and mistakenly sat in a seat that was designated as closed due to the COVID pandemic, according to the suit.

The McDonald's staff told Shriver he needed to buy something or leave the store, but because he is hard of hearing and has cognitive impairments, he was unable to make out what they were saying, according to the suit. He tried to explain he needed medical help, but was unable to speak clearly.

Walmart employees then asked Owen, who was already at the store for an unrelated matter, to respond to the McDonald's. He heard Shriver speaking loudly, but had trouble understanding what he was saying, the suit says. Shriver remained seated while giving Owen his name and explaining he was suffering from a medical condition and needed to sit down, according to the suit.

When McDonald's staff complained to Owens about Shriver, he put his arms up, palms open, and said "Wait a minute, I'm in terrible pain," the suit says. He thought he heard that he was being asked to leave, so he stood up and tried to walk out, according to the suit.

That's when Owen grabbed Shriver and "violently threw him to the ground," according to the suit. Owen then tased Shriver in the stomach and thigh as he writhed in pain from the throwdown, according to the suit.

Shriver then called Owen a profanity and tried to pull the taser probes out of his body, the suit says.

At that point, Farson arrived on the scene, and he and Owen tried to force Shriver's arms behind his back to formally arrest him "even though the officers lacked a legal basis to do so," according to the suit. Owen then tased Shriver a second time, the suit says. The two officers then handcuffed Shriver and called for paramedics.

The suit says Shriver sustained injuries to his knee, elbow, lower back, and buttocks "as a result of the excessive force used by" Owen and Farson.

"It defies common sense that two healthy officers in good physical condition reasonably took down and twice tased 78-year-old Mr. Shriver, who suffers from significant debilitating and limiting medical impairments," the suit says. "At no time did Mr. Shriver pose an immediate threat to the safety of the Defendants or anyone else in the McDonald's or Wal-Mart."

Shriver was charged with municipal violations for trespass, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest, the suit says. All of those charges were later dismissed, according to the suit.

The lawsuit accuses Owen of excessive force and malicious prosecution, and accuses Farson of failure to intervene. It accuses both officers of false arrest.

The suit also says the city failed to properly train and supervise the officers.

"The City of Westminster has failed to train and equip its employees with the specific skills needed to handle recurring situations, such as the one described above and involving Mr. Shriver, wherein law enforcement encounters law abiding citizens in need of medical attention," the suit says.

A city spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit Tuesday evening. A spokesperson for the Westminster Police Department said they are aware of the suit, but are unable to comment due to the pending litigation.

