Woman sues hospital, 4 security guards for 2021 prone death of her husband

The guards at Centura St. Mary-Corwin Hospital were trying to remove Mathew Haskel Jones from the hospital lobby, the lawsuit says.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo — The widow of a man who was forced face down to the ground and put in a chokehold in the lobby of a Pueblo hospital filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the hospital and the security guards who interacted with him before his death.

Attorneys for Dedra Jones, the widow of Mathew Haskel Jones, filed the lawsuit in Arapahoe County District Court against Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado, co-parent of Centura St. Mary-Corwin Hospital in Pueblo.

The lawsuit claims that the Feb. 10, 2021 incident in the hospital lobby resulted in the death of Mathew Haskel Jones. He had been brought to the hospital by ambulance for treatment and was trying to find a ride to leave the hospital when four security guards attempted to physically remove him from the lobby.

Jones was wearing a T-shirt and shorts, and the temperature outside was about 19 degrees, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says the security guards applied neck restraints and chokeholds, and that the weight on Jones as he lay face down left him unable to breathe. For the next eight days, he lay in a coma before he died from anoxic brain injury.

The security footage below shows Jones' interactions with the security guards.

Content warning: The video below shows a prone restraint and chokehold.

The El Paso County coroner ruled Jones' death as a homicide. Court documents obtained by 9NEWS' partner KRDO note that the coroner's report states he died from "anoxic brain injury due to cardiopulmonary arrest during physical restraint in the setting of morbid obesity, methamphetamine and probably cocaine intoxication, and cardiomegaly with cardiac fibrosis."

The plaintiff says that after Jones' death, the hospital falsified, destroyed or concealed medical records, withheld or destroyed video evidence, and misrepresented what happened to Dedra Jones and to law enforcement.

“Mathew was taken to the hospital by ambulance for severe foot pain, he didn’t go there to be killed,” said Dedra Jones. “Nobody should have to worry that their loved one will be harmed or killed at a hospital when they go in seeking help.”