Lawsuit filed after woman killed by bridge debris on I-25 crash

The lawsuit names the truck driver and his company. It accuses them of negligence after an excavator on a trailer smashed into a bridge over I-25.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEAD, Colorado — Family members of the woman who was killed when debris smashed through her windshield after an excavator on a trailer struck a bridge filed a lawsuit alleging reckless conduct by the driver and his employer.

Megan Arneson died on Aug. 8 as she drove home after a day at Water World with her 10-year-old son.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said a northbound semi-truck was pulling an excavator around 6 p.m. that night. As it went under the Weld County Road 34 bridge near Mead, the arm of the excavator collided with the concrete crossbeams which sent large pieces of debris onto Arneson's Honda SUV.

She was struck and killed by the debris. Her son was injured, CSP said.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday by her parents and her son names Darnell Yinling and his employer Import Towing and Recovery as defendants.

It alleges that Yingling and the company were responsible for making sure the excavator was adequately secured for transport but "recklessly and negligently" failed to do that.

The suit also claims that no one made sure the excavator's arm was lowered and properly secured. It says that Yingling drove under the overpass without ensuring it was safe to do so with the large load he was carrying.

The family is seeking unspecified damages and has requested a jury trial. Arneson's parents released the following statement through their attorney.

"Our daughter was a very bright light in this world and a fantastic mother to her wonderful ten-year-old son. We believe that her violent and traumatic death was completely preventable and we want to do everything in our power to make sure that this never happens to anyone else."

9NEWS has reached out to Import Towing and Recovery, which is based in Fort Collins, but has not yet heard back.

CSP said previously that charges were expected related to the crash.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS