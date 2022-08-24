Lawsuit accuses onetime partner of former Aurora police chief of 'baselessly' separating children from parents

The suit accuses Robin Niceta of making false complaints and introducing false testimony and evidence in her role as an Arapahoe County DHS employee.

AURORA, Colo — A lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses Robin Niceta, the onetime partner of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, of "baselessly, falsely, and unconstitutionally" separating or trying to separate children from their parents in her role as a social worker for the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services (DHS).

The lawsuit was filed by Danielle Jurinsky, the Aurora city councilwoman who Niceta is accused of filing a false child abuse claim against earlier this year. A DHS investigation determined Jurinksy did not do anything wrong, and the case was closed in February, Aurora police said in an affidavit.

Niceta is facing criminal charges in that case. She is accused of retaliating against Jurinsky after Jurinsky was critical of Wilson.

Wilson was fired from the Aurora Police Department in April. Niceta resigned from her position at the Arapahoe County DHS in early May. The Denver Gazette reports the couple has since broken up.

Niceta's next court appearance in the criminal case is set for Monday.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday. It seeks class-action status, saying more than 40 people have been affected. It names as defendants:

The Arapahoe County Department of Human Services' Division of Child and Adult Protection Services.

Niceta, in her capacity as an employee of that department.

Michelle Dossey, in her capacity as division manager of that division.

The Arapahoe County Board of County Commissioners.

The lawsuit says through the defendants' actions, "dozens, if not hundreds (or more), of Arapahoe County families have been torn apart, sometimes permanently, on the basis of constitutionally improper investigations, false sworn testimony by Arapahoe County employees, fabricated evidence introduced by Arapahoe County employees in both investigatory and judicial proceedings, and a downright inexplicable, unfounded, and unjust desire to separate or attempt to separate children from their parents or other caretakers."

It accuses Niceta specifically of:

making false abuse or neglect complaints in order to separate or attempt to separate children from their parents and caretakers.

attempting to improperly influence the outcome of DHS investigations by asking that certain complaints in which she had a personal interest be assigned to her.

attempting to improperly influence the outcome of DHS investigations by accessing open investigations not assigned to her.

improperly influencing the outcome of judicial proceedings by conspiring with or inducing other DHS employees to offer false testimony.

introducing false testimony into judicial proceedings.

seeking to engage in sexual relations with parents and caretakers she was actively investigating, including by offering alcoholic beverages at her personal home and giving away her personal cell phone number, and then actively seeking to separate children from these parents and caretakers when they refused her sexual advances.

introducing false evidence, including fabricated investigative reports, conclusions, and altered statements of parents, caretakers, and other witnesses into proceedings.

Jurinsky and others plan to hold a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the lawsuit.

Niceta is also named in a federal lawsuit filed Aug. 14 by a Colorado family. That lawsuit accuses Niceta and several others of removing a teen girl from her home "based only on deliberate cultural assumptions and bias."

Arapahoe County has not responded to a 9NEWS request for comment on the federal case, as well as more information about Niceta's time working for the county.

