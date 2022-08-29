Confidential settlement reached in lawsuit against Glendale Police officers

The lawsuit claimed officers were not justified in their use of deadly force against John Pacheaco Jr. in October 2020. Terms of the settlement were confidential.

GLENDALE, Colo. — A lawsuit filed last year against Glendale Police officers that claimed officers were unjustified in their use of deadly force in October 2020 shooting has been resolved with a confidential settlement.

The original complaint, filed in Denver District Court, listed John Pacheaco Jr. and his estate as the plaintiffs, and Glendale Police Officers Neal McCormick and Chandler Phillips as the defendants.

It alleged that McCormick and Phillips were unjustified in their use of deadly force against Pacheaco on the night of Oct. 31, 2020, and that their actions were "objectively unreasonable and reckless," arguing that no law enforcement officer or member of the public was in danger from Pacheaco.

The attorney for Pacheaco's family, Matthew Haltzman, confirmed on Monday that the case was settled but that the terms of the settlement were confidential.

The plaintiffs had sought an award of compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial, according to the complaint.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann ruled in May 2021 that no charges would be filed against McCormick or Phillips.

