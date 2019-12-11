BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Legacy High School in Broomfield is currently on lockout after the school received phone calls making threats, Broomfield Police said in a tweet Tuesday.

Police said the school received anonymous calls Tuesday morning making threats towards the school. The school contacted Broomfield Police, which is investigating the origin of the calls.

Five Star Schools District said all the students and staff are safe in the school. The school remains on lockout.

During a lockout, all exterior doors are locked and no one is allowed in and out of school buildings without district security or law enforcement's approval, the school district said.

Students who were outside the building were brought inside and had their IDs and bags checked by staff as a proactive measure.

Students on buses returning from Bollman to Legacy are being held at Bollman until the lockout is lifted.

An investigation is ongoing and police presence has been increased at the high school, according to the school district.

Legacy High School is located at 2701 W. 136th Ave. in Broomfield.

