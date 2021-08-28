Legal, financial assistance offered in Denver for those facing eviction

Eligible residents could get utility assistance and up to 15 months of rental assistance.

DENVER — After the U.S. Supreme court blocked the Biden administration Thursday from enforcing a temporary ban on evictions as the coronavirus picks up steam across the nation, Denver officials want residents to know there is help available.

The city said in a news release Friday that with many residents in jeopardy of losing their homes, the Denver Department of Housing Stability (HOST) is in full swing to help those facing eviction.

HOST provides eviction legal assistance for Denver households by partnering with nonprofits.

To work with HOST, you must quality under their income guidelines, with an exception to seniors.

Those who do qualify could be eligible for utility assistance and up to 15 months of rent assistance.

Immigration status and landlord participation are not required, according to a release.

Apply on their website or call 1-844-926-6632 with questions.

To get more information on the program visit city's housing website.

