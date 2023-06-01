WATCH LIVE: 2023 Denver Pride Parade

Sunday's festivities at 2023 Denver Pride are kicking off with a parade to Civic Center Park.

Sky9 is flying over the parade, which is being livestreamed in the video player above.

Denver Pride also is livestreaming the parade on its Facebook page, which can be seen below:

2023 Coors Light Denver Pride Parade Can't attend the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade? Watch it here! Posted by Denver Pride on Sunday, June 25, 2023

More than 100,000 people are expected to line up along Colfax Avenue on Sunday morning for the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade.

The parade will span 14 blocks of Colfax Avenue from Cheesman Park to Civic Center Park. The parade will feature colorful floats, marchers, music and more.

The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Cheesman Park.

Who's performing

At the Denver PrideFest, there will be a diverse lineup of entertainment throughout Saturday and Sunday.