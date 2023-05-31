9NEWS wants your messages of support for your friends and family in the LGBTQ+ community

Send us your thoughtful photo and message of encouragement and love for a special someone in your life celebrating Pride.

DENVER — 9NEWS wants to give you the chance to voice your support and wish our Colorado community a happy Pride Month.

Send us your thoughtful photo message of encouragement and love for a special someone in your life celebrating Pride.

This is a space to honor a specific person in the LGBTQ+ community who inspires you, gives you hope or has changed your life for the better. Tell them how you feel with a personalized message of love.

Your personal message of Pride may be shown on 9NEWS – either on-air, online or both.

Please fill out the form below and send your photos to 9NEWS. Remember to keep your message brief and to the point. Specifically, explain what the LGBTQ+ community member in your message means to you and what you’d want others to know about them!

Let’s celebrate Pride the way it should be, as a community full of love and support. We look forward to seeing your photos and videos, and Happy Pride Month from all of us here at 9NEWS!

