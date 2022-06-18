Adams County hosts its first Pride festival

The celebration was held on Saturday at Riverdale Regional Park.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County hosted its first pride festival on Saturday.

"If you wanna be, lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, do it," said Jack Bujnowski, 10.

It's also Jack's first Pride.

"The reason why I came... one, I'm bisexual, so yas queen!" he said. "We have this festival for many reasons. It's to show who you are and love who you want to love."

Jack came to pride to celebrate with his best friend and family.

"When you see your kids kind of step into their own and become confident about who they are... I mean there's nothing more rewarding than that," said Ryan Bujnowski, Jack's mom. "He came out last year and has just been very confident about who he is and so in any way we can support and love him, we're going to do that."

For Ryan, inclusivity in her family and in the community is important.

"It just shows that we're moving along as a community and we're really able to just love and be there to support one another," she said.

All morning and afternoon, people enjoyed food, art, and time to just be together.

"We've never done anything like this in the past and so we wanted to come out and celebrate our community and provide a safe place for people to gather and really have a fun event," said Byron Fanning, interim deputy county manager for Adams County.

He said everyone is welcome here.

“Adams County is open to everyone," said Fanning. "We're listening to who our residents are and what they want and we're working hard to serve them to the best of our ability."

And to all the other kids out there, Jack said remember to love yourself.