Black Pride announces lineup of pride, Juneteenth events

Events, film screenings and celebrations are planned through June 19 in the Denver area.

DENVER — Black Pride Colorado (BPC) has announced a lineup of celebrations in honor of Pride with a focus on the Black LGBTQIA+ community.

BPC said its program of events will be held Thursday, June 8, through Monday, June 19, at several Denver-area venues including the Sie Film Center, Denver Botanic Gardens, and Red Rocks Ampitheatre.

Program highlights include a family-friendly “Queer Cookout” and a collaboration with Denver Film with a block party at the Sie Film Center.

Festivities culminate June 19 on the officially recognized date of Juneteenth with a screening of “Black Panther” at Red Rocks.

"BPC is excited to, once again, present an inspiring and inclusive program of activities that highlight the intersection of Black Pride and LGBTQIA+ empowerment," said Dr. Tara Jae, Executive Director and Co-Founder of BPC.

"Our Pride celebrations stand as a testament to our unwavering dedication to creating spaces that uplift, empower, and honor the diverse experiences of Black LGBTQIA+ individuals. Through these events, we foster meaningful connections, amplify voices, and actively contribute to the continuous growth and enrichment of our community."

Black Pride Colorado events schedule

THE BLACKENING FILM SCREENING

Thursday, June 8

7 p.m.

Sie Film Center

Advanced screening of comedy horror “The Blackening.”

Tickets at denverfilm.com

YOUTHSEEN/BLACK PRIDE GOSPEL DRAG BRUNCH

Sunday, June 11

11 a.m.

Reynard Social, 1616 Market St., Denver

Gospel and drag musical experience, all-you-can-eat brunch dining experience with gospel hits and drag entertainers.

Tickets: Gospel Drag Brunch

CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION PARTY WITH JAD'S MILE HIGH SMOKE

Thursday, June 15

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Jade's Mile High Smoke

Sampling cannabis products, bingo, games, contests, prizes, music, food.

Hosted by Drag artists; Kendra D and Minor Misdemeanor.

Tickets: ConscioUS Consumption Party

THE STRANGE FRUIT OF BLACK EXCELLENCE GALA

Friday, June 16

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Denver Botanic Gardens Freyer - Newman Center

3rd annual Strange Fruit of Black Excellence Gala, dedicated to celebrating Black Excellence and achievements of Black Pride Colorado.

Tickets include an auction, food, drinks, music.

Attire: Black tie and MONOCHROMATIC

Tickets: Strange Fruit of Black Excellence: Met Gala

CUFFIN' ALL THANGS R&B PARTY AT REYNARD SOCIAL

Friday, June 16

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Thompson Hotel’s Reynard Social for Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B party

The Strange Fruit of Black Excellence Gala After Party

Tickets: Included in the main event.

BLOCK PARTY WITH DENVER FILM

Saturday, June 17

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sie Film Center

Celebrate Black Pride at a free Block Party at the parking lot outside Sie Film Center and Tattered Cover Bookstore.

DJ, food, drag performances, free film screenings.

RSVP FREE: Block Party Denver Film

X BAR & BLACK PRIDE COLORADO PRESENTS: ZARAH AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Saturday, June 17

Meet and Greet: 9 p.m.

Show starts: 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

X Bar

X Bar & Black Pride Colorado Presents: Zarah and the Chocolate Factory.

This drag show celebrates Black drag excellence and is hosted by Zarah Misdemeanor and friends, with special guest LaLa Ri from "RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 13 and "Rupaul’s Drag Race: All Stars" season 8.

Tickets: X Bar Denver

QUEER COOKOUT: A FAMILY CELEBRATION

Sunday, June 18

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tracks Denver

Vendors, food, drinks, games, prizes, family-friendly activities.

FILM ON THE ROCKS: BLACK PANTHER

Monday, June 19

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Musical Performance at 7 p.m.

Movie starts at 8:30 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Screening of “Black Panther.” Filmgoers are encouraged to dress in their Wakanda finest and experience a pre-film musical performance from Aquile.

Tickets: Film On The Rocks: Black Panther

