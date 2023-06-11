Black Pride announces lineup of pride, Juneteenth events

DENVER — Black Pride Colorado (BPC) has announced a lineup of celebrations in honor of Pride with a focus on the Black LGBTQIA+ community.
BPC said its program of events will be held Thursday, June 8, through Monday, June 19, at several Denver-area venues including the Sie Film Center, Denver Botanic Gardens, and Red Rocks Ampitheatre.
Program highlights include a family-friendly “Queer Cookout” and a collaboration with Denver Film with a block party at the Sie Film Center.
Festivities culminate June 19 on the officially recognized date of Juneteenth with a screening of “Black Panther” at Red Rocks.
"BPC is excited to, once again, present an inspiring and inclusive program of activities that highlight the intersection of Black Pride and LGBTQIA+ empowerment," said Dr. Tara Jae, Executive Director and Co-Founder of BPC.
"Our Pride celebrations stand as a testament to our unwavering dedication to creating spaces that uplift, empower, and honor the diverse experiences of Black LGBTQIA+ individuals. Through these events, we foster meaningful connections, amplify voices, and actively contribute to the continuous growth and enrichment of our community."
Black Pride Colorado events schedule
THE BLACKENING FILM SCREENING
- Thursday, June 8
- 7 p.m.
- Sie Film Center
- Advanced screening of comedy horror “The Blackening.”
- Tickets at denverfilm.com
YOUTHSEEN/BLACK PRIDE GOSPEL DRAG BRUNCH
- Sunday, June 11
- 11 a.m.
- Reynard Social, 1616 Market St., Denver
- Gospel and drag musical experience, all-you-can-eat brunch dining experience with gospel hits and drag entertainers.
- Tickets: Gospel Drag Brunch
CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION PARTY WITH JAD'S MILE HIGH SMOKE
- Thursday, June 15
- 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Jade's Mile High Smoke
- Sampling cannabis products, bingo, games, contests, prizes, music, food.
- Hosted by Drag artists; Kendra D and Minor Misdemeanor.
- Tickets: ConscioUS Consumption Party
THE STRANGE FRUIT OF BLACK EXCELLENCE GALA
- Friday, June 16
- 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Denver Botanic Gardens Freyer - Newman Center
- 3rd annual Strange Fruit of Black Excellence Gala, dedicated to celebrating Black Excellence and achievements of Black Pride Colorado.
- Tickets include an auction, food, drinks, music.
- Attire: Black tie and MONOCHROMATIC
- Tickets: Strange Fruit of Black Excellence: Met Gala
CUFFIN' ALL THANGS R&B PARTY AT REYNARD SOCIAL
- Friday, June 16
- 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Thompson Hotel’s Reynard Social for Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B party
- The Strange Fruit of Black Excellence Gala After Party
- Tickets: Included in the main event.
BLOCK PARTY WITH DENVER FILM
- Saturday, June 17
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sie Film Center
- Celebrate Black Pride at a free Block Party at the parking lot outside Sie Film Center and Tattered Cover Bookstore.
- DJ, food, drag performances, free film screenings.
- RSVP FREE: Block Party Denver Film
X BAR & BLACK PRIDE COLORADO PRESENTS: ZARAH AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Saturday, June 17
- Meet and Greet: 9 p.m.
- Show starts: 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- X Bar
- X Bar & Black Pride Colorado Presents: Zarah and the Chocolate Factory.
- This drag show celebrates Black drag excellence and is hosted by Zarah Misdemeanor and friends, with special guest LaLa Ri from "RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 13 and "Rupaul’s Drag Race: All Stars" season 8.
- Tickets: X Bar Denver
QUEER COOKOUT: A FAMILY CELEBRATION
- Sunday, June 18
- 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tracks Denver
- Vendors, food, drinks, games, prizes, family-friendly activities.
FILM ON THE ROCKS: BLACK PANTHER
- Monday, June 19
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
- Musical Performance at 7 p.m.
- Movie starts at 8:30 p.m.
- Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Screening of “Black Panther.” Filmgoers are encouraged to dress in their Wakanda finest and experience a pre-film musical performance from Aquile.
- Tickets: Film On The Rocks: Black Panther
