Coloradans invited by White House to witness signing of Respect for Marriage Act

WASHINGTON — History was made at the White House on Tuesday as President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law. Many LGBTQ+ advocates were in attendance, including Out Boulder's Executive Director Mardi Moore.

Moore has been fighting for LGBTQ+ rights for decades and received an invite to the event from the White House over the weekend.

"To be here with people who have been working on this for longer than me, to have this moment together on the South Lawn with the president and other elected officials, it’s beyond my wildest dream," Moore told 9NEWS on Tuesday. "We have the opportunity to marry and enjoy the over 1,400 rights that come with a marriage license."

Biden's signing of the Respect for Marriage Act will protect same-sex marriages if the U.S Supreme Court decides to overturn its 2015 ruling. As of right now, all states are still required to issue same-sex marriage licenses.

The law also protects interracial marriages.

For Moore, it's a moment bridging another from 47 years ago, when Coloradan Clela Rorex, Moore's late friend, became the first county clerk to issue a same-sex marriage license.

"I think Clela would say it took a long time to get this day and there's a lot more work to do," Moore said.

State Rep. Leslie Herod was also in attendance on Tuesday. Herod is the first openly LGBTQ Black legislator elected to the Colorado State House.

"To get this bill finally signed, it’s a good day," she said as she stood beside Moore.

While there still is a lot to be done, on Tuesday, Moore and hundreds of others soaked in the victory.

"We spend a lot of time fighting, because we have to, for rights, but on days like today when you get to celebrate a win, there's nothing better," she said.

Club Q co-owner Matthew Haynes was invited to the signing, along with shooting survivors Michael Anderson and James Slaugh.