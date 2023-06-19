Colorado LGBTQ+ older adult choir might be one of a kind

Sage Singers in Denver was formed to give older people in the LGBTQ community an opportunity to keep music in their lives.

DENVER — If music is timeless, then those that make it can live forever. At least that's what some of the members of the Sage Singers believe. In a world where gratitude is often forgotten, this choir remembers.

Tom Biddle is thankful to have found the group in his 60s.

"I'm young at heart for sure, music keeps me young," Biddle said. "I think it keeps a lot of the singers in this choir feeling young. Music is ageless. I hope I am, too, and I hope to be singing my whole life."

Biddle joined Sage Singers shortly after they were created. The choir quickly became a place of comfort for those who have slowed down.

This group was formed to give elderly people or older people in the LGBTQ community an opportunity to keep music in their lives as they grow older, Biddle said.

"Realizing the strengths and benefits of vocal, music participation and cognitive health and feeling a part of a community a community that hasn’t always felt included in the greater community," he said.

The group includes singers from their 40s to their 80s, from those who have decades of music training to Betsy McConnell – who will be the first to say sometimes her voice is not what it once was.

"I have the distinction of being the eldest member of this group, the eldest of the elders," she said with a smile.

At 87, Betsy wears that honor with pride. Pride for what this group is inside and out.

"I do believe we're the only – at least we're the first – elder LGBT chorus in the country, maybe in the world I don't know," McConnell said.

"As far as I know, Sage Singers is the only choir of its kind in the country," Biddle said. "A choir that's specifically suited to the needs of older gay and lesbian people to keep them involved and to keep them with a sense of community."

While they are mostly LGBTQ, the Sage Singers also have a couple of allies in their chorus. It has become a second home for so many people.

"I love the comradery, and I love all the support and the sense of community and love," McConnell said.

"It is very much like a family, and I feel very honored to be a part of it," Biddle said.

The Sage Singers have a number of shows coming up this week including one on Sunday afternoon at the First Universalist Church of Denver.

