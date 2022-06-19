Guide to Denver PrideFest 2022

One of the biggest Pride festivals is happening Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 in downtown Denver.

DENVER — One of the biggest Pride festivals in the country is just a few days away!

Denver PrideFest 2022 kicks off Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 in downtown Denver. The weekend is expected to be full of activities suited for people of all ages, including a 5K run on Saturday followed by a parade on Sunday.

The festival will also feature over 250 exhibitors, 30 food and drink vendors, and live performances throughout the weekend. The event organizer, The Center, a nonprofit organization that provides year-round programs and services for the LGBTQ community, said they are expecting over 500,000 to attend the festival.

Before the busy weekend in downtown Denver, here's a list of everything you'll need to know before you head out the door Saturday and Sunday.

What to know before you go

The event is free to attend. There will be 30 food and drink vendors throughout the event for guests who want to purchase food and drinks. No outside food, coolers, weapons of any kind, marijuana, bikes, and open beverage container (including water bottles) will be allowed inside the event. The Center says guests should leave pets at home for their comfort and safety.

The festival will be at Civic Center Park Saturday and Sunday. The festival will kick off on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The festival will reopen on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Denver Pride 5K

While the Denver Pride 5K is closed for registration, donations are still welcomed. Donations will go 100% to The Center to support their community members including the youth center, health services, and social support groups. You can donate on the Denver Pride website.

The race will start at the Colorado State Capitol Building at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 25.

Coors Light Denver Pride Parade

More than 100,000 people are expected to line up along Colfax Avenue on Sunday morning for the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade. The parade will span 14 blocks of Colfax Avenue from Cheesman Park to Civic Center Park. The parade will feature colorful floats, marchers, music, and more.

The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at Cheesman Park on Sunday, June 26.

Who's performing

At the Denver PrideFest, there will be a diverse line-up of entertainment throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

The line-up includes Betty Who, Kylie Sonique Love, Cazwell, Yvie Oddly, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and more.

There will be three stages inside the event, Absolut Dance World, a Latinx Stage, and a center stage.

SATURDAY'S CENTER STAGE LINE-UP

11 a.m. - Welcome Back to PRIDE: The Morning Groove

12 p.m. - Dear Marsha

1 p.m. - Silky Nutmeg Ganache

1:30 p.m. - Pride Gems

2:30 p.m. - BiG GaY Jukebox Show Pt. 1

3 p.m. - Tracks Presents: Best of DragNation

3:30 p.m. - Yvie Oddly

3:45 p.m. - Triangle presents: Pride in Paradise

4 p.m. – Black Pride Colorado presents: Queer Black Joy

5 p.m. – Jessica L’Whor presents: $ex $ells

5:30 p.m. – Lovesick Boyz presents: Everybody Dance Now!

6:15 p.m. – Rhythm Houz Dance Party with DJ Blaque Gurl

7 p.m. – Stage Close

SUNDAY CENTER STAGE LINE-UP

10 a.m. – I’m Coming Out: The PRIDE Remixes

11 a.m. – Guerrilla Fanfare Brass Band

12 p.m. – Drag For All Ages

12:30 p.m. – DeMarcio’s PRIDE Party Show!

1 p.m. – Sister Helen Holy

1:30 p.m. – CAZWELL

2 p.m. – Kylie Sonique

2:30 p.m. – BiG GaY Jukebox Show Pt. 2

3 p.m. – Betty Who

4 p.m. – LUCID Presents: Mile High PRIDE

4:30 p.m. – Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble

5:15 p.m. – Baby How You Feelin’! with DJ Christopher

6 p.m. – Stage Close

Where to park

Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to draw a large crowd into downtown Denver. Festival goers who plan on driving to the festival are encouraged to reserve a spot using Laz Parking and SpotHero. For more info on how to reserve a spot go to denverpride.org/transportation-parking.

Festival goers who plan on biking to the festival can park their bikes at the following locations:

14th Street between Bannock & Broadway (in front of the DAM)

Broadway between 14th & 13th (in front of the Denver Public Library)

14th Street between Cherokee & Bannock (in front of the City & County Building)

11th & Broadway

12th & Broadway

13th & Broadway

16th & Broadway

12th & Lincoln

13th & Lincoln

13th & Acoma

14th & Cherokee

14th & Court

15th & Court

Court & Colfax