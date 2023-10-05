Denver Triangle announces closure, citing encampments that 'surrounded and suffocated' business

The bar on Broadway near downtown Denver made the announcement Thursday.

DENVER — Triangle Denver is closing effective immediately, citing "ever-expanding encampments which have surrounded and suffocated the businesses in our neighbourhood."

The LGBTQ+ bar on Broadway near Stout Street near downtown Denver made the announcement Thursday.

"From the more than 500 of you who responded to our survey ... we confirmed that 75% of you are visiting us less frequently with over 60% citing safety concerns due to the encampments," the bar said in an email to patrons.

"We have been injecting funds regularly into the bar just to keep the doors open while pressuring the media and the city to take corrective action which finally occurred on September 27th," the email said. "For one single afternoon, we had our neighbourhood back. Less than 24 hours later, camps returned, and despite our pleas, have seen no action from the city to stop the re-entrenchment. We can’t ask our guests or staff to continue to endure this health and safety nightmare. Our well of patience and resources has run dry."

The bar said they would refund people who purchased tickets for upcoming events, and they're having a farewell event on Sunday.

"We worked hard to provide a safe and welcoming place for all members of our community to celebrate, play, and give back to others for the last 6 years, despite some tremendous obstacles," the email said. "Thanks from the bottom of our hearts to those of you who have supported us through thick and thin, we appreciate you and wish you all the best. Until we meet again, be safe, love, be loved, take care of each other, and keep fond memories of Triangle Bar in your hearts."

