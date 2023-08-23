Douglas County Libraries board to decide on appeal to ban 4 LGBTQ+ books

A customer said the books promote "the destructive, homosexual lifestyle.” Staff said they can't make selections based on race, faith, sexuality or gender.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Board of Trustees for the Douglas County Libraries system will meet Wednesday evening to discuss an appeal to ban four books that are centered around LQBTQ+ topics.

According to a packet posted online ahead of the meeting, Aaron Wood, a library customer, appealed their inclusion in the library's inventory.

The books are:

"Jack of Hearts"

"All Boys Aren't Blue"

"This Book is Gay"

"The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish"

According to the library system, the first three books are included in the adult sections, while the last book is included in the youth section.

Wood, a conservative activist who has protested at drag shows in Douglas County, gave his reasoning for excluding the books, according to the online packet. He said they promote "the destructive, homosexual lifestyle.” He also argued the following, according to the document:

They include sexually explicit and profane content rising to the level of obscenity.

They create an uncomfortable environment for those who do not wish to be exposed to such content.

The content isn’t compatible with the public library’s role as a tax-supported organization.

For its part, the library said that board policy makes it clear that staff must select and retain books that are in opposition to Wood's appeal. The library listed several of requirements of staff that include:

Staff must support customer freedom and self-determination.

Staff cannot make selections based on race, faith, sexuality or gender.

Staff must refrain from suppressing or limiting customer access beyond legal requirements.

Staff must select titles impartially, not using their own values and beliefs to accept or reject.

Staff are to use customer demand as the highest priority for making purchasing decisions.

According to the packet, staff at the collections manager level and at the executive director level recommended to the board that the items be retained in the library’s collection with no warning labels or relocation.

The board will take up the issue at 5:30 p.m. during a meeting. According to the agenda, Wood and Bob Pasicznyuk, the library executive director, are both expected to speak.

