Mental health resources for LGBTQ+ members and all Coloradans

It may feel sometimes that you're alone. But you're not, and there are people you can talk to now.

DENVER — Members of the LGBTQ+ community often spend some or all of their lives trying to find acceptance in their communities. This makes it all the more devastating when those same people become targets of violence.

Being able to handle the news is never easy when you hear about shootings like the one that took place at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday night or at Pulse in Orlando in 2016.

While the victims and their friends and families suffer the biggest tolls, the pain the rest of the LGBTQ+ community feels is very real, as they see themselves and their community yet again coming under attack.

It may sometimes feel hopeless, but there are people you can talk to so you don't feel so isolated. You don't need to go it alone; there are people who want to help.

The hotline provides a safe anonymous and confidential space where callers can talk about a variety of issues which include but are not limited to: coming out issues, gender and/or sexuality identities, relationship concerns, bullying, workplace issues, HIV/AIDS anxiety, safer sex information, suicide, and much more. Call 1-888-843-4564.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support for those in crisis 24/7 simply by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255.

The Trevor project aims to end suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning young people. TrevorLifeline/Chat/Text: 24/7 support via phone, text, or online instant messaging.

There are four ways to get confidential and immediate help: by phone at 1-844-493-8255, over text message (text the word “TALK” to 38255), via an online chat service, or at walk-in centers throughout metro Denver, northern, the southeast region and the western slope. Many of these services are available 24/7.

Trained counselors are available to help with relationship problems, depression, bullying, stress, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, family crisis and more.

This advocacy organization hosts a variety of online mental health screening in both English and Spanish, a mental health toolkit for schools, a page dedicated to the latest mental health research, as well as a variety of events throughout the year.

Using this link, you can find the community mental health center nearest to you. All of the centers accept Medicaid and most have sliding payment options for those who do not have insurance.

Children’s Hospital Colorado’s TRUE Center for Gender Diversity is a comprehensive care center specifically set up for gender-diverse children, adolescents, and young adults. For more information, call 720-777-TRUE (720-777-8783) or email TRUE@childrenscolorado.org.

The Trans Youth Equality Foundation (TYEF) provides education, advocacy, and support for transgender and gender non-conforming children and youth and their families. Its mission is to share information about the unique needs of this community, partnering with families, educators and service providers to help foster a healthy, caring, and safe environment for all transgender children. You can find information for parents and legal guardians here.

Here is a list of inclusive hotlines for the LGBTQ+ community provided by the Human Rights Campaign:

Transgender Community

LGBTQ+ Youth

LGBTQ+ Adults

All Ages

SUBSTANCE ABUSE RESOURCES

Find meetings throughout Colorado as well as information about the program and other services and events put on by AA.

A division of UCHealth, CeDAR offers 30- to 120-day residential treatment programs, outpatient treatment programs, medically-supervised detox programs, and recovery management.

The Substance Abuse Treatment, Education and Prevention Program was established specifically to help teens and young adults from 11 to 24 years of age. It offers a 12-week outpatient program on the campus of Denver Health and in several Denver Public Schools.