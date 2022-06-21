Resources for Colorado's LGBTQ+ community, their families and allies

This Pride Month, we've compiled information about organizations that offer support, advice, and education.

COLORADO, USA — June is Pride Month, and to help provide support, we've rounded up information about organizations in Colorado and on the web that offer support, advice, and education to the LGBTQ+ community, their families, and allies.

The Center on Colfax has become the largest LGBTQ+ community center in the Rocky Mountain region, giving a voice to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and/or questioning community.

The center's mission is to ensure that all members of the LGBTQ+ community have access to the programs and resources they need to live happy, healthy, and productive lives.

They help Colorado residents find health care and medical insurance resources, legal help, mental health, social groups, and religious and spiritual organizations.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer civil rights organization. The organization's goal is to ensure that every LGBTQ+ person is free to live their life openly, with their equal rights ensured.

On their website, they offer information and advice on a variety of topics of interest to the LGBTQ+ community in various formats, including videos, blogs, and articles.

Here are some of HRC's featured resources:

GLAAD is the world's largest LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization. It works through entertainment, news, and digital media to share stories from the LGBTQ+ community that accelerate acceptance everywhere.

GLSEN's mission is to create a better world for LGBTQ+ students. Founded by a group of educators in 1990, the GLSEN National Network has more than 1.5 million members, with students, families, educators, and education advocates working to create safe schools.

Northern Colorado Equality (NOCO) offers support groups and other social activities in the Fort Collins area. Founded in 2015, the organization is driven by the ideals of support, empowerment, and progress for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

Boulder County offers programs that are welcoming to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and questioning people.

Q Chat Space is a community for LGBTQ+ teens. Here you can find and provide support, have fun, connect around shared interests, and get great information.

Chat with like-minded peers in live chats facilitated by people who care.

Point Foundation, the nation’s largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ+ students of merit, seeks to build community and springboard a new generation of LGBTQ+ leaders toward success. Point does this through scholarship funding, mentorship, leadership development, and community service training.

Strong Family Alliance is an organization with a simple mission – to save lives and preserve families by helping children come out and parents become informed supporters and allies.

They support parents by providing accurate information, insights, ways to keep LGBTQ+ children safe and healthy, and encouragement for parents to lead with love and solve problems over time.

Here are some of Strong Family Alliance's resources:

The Trevor Project offers a 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention line for LGBTQ+ people ages 13-24. People can call 866-4-U-TREVOR (866-488-7386) or use the Trevor Chat messaging service.

The Transgender Center of the Rockies provides social-emotional support and substance use treatment for the adult Colorado trans community and they provide programs for queer and transgender teens and young adults at the NXT program.