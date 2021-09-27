'Luv' your college? 11 Colorado license plates are up for auction

DENVER — Anyone who has dreamed of having a license plate that shows their college pride now has their chance in an auction that runs through Friday and benefits people with disabilities in Colorado.
The Colorado Disability Funding Committee launched the auction at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, for the rights to use several Colorado license plates with references to colleges and universities.
The license plates are:
- SKO
- ILOVECU
- ILUVCSU
- ILOVEDU
- ILUVMSU
- CC4EVER
- MINER
- 1TUFBUF
- CORAMS
- BUFLUV
- RAMTUF
The auction ends at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Winners are buying the rights to use the phrase on their Colorado license plate.
Proceeds from the auction will be used to fund grants for ideas to improve the quality of life and independence of people with disabilities in Colorado.
The Colorado Disability Funding Committee has raised more than $80,000 this year from the sales of license plate configurations and has awarded $40,000 in grants, according to a news release.
“Whether you are a Buff, a Ram, a Miner, a Tiger or a Pioneer, this fall you can celebrate homecoming and support Coloradans with disabilities,” said Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera in the release.
Go here to bid on one of the license plates.
