Lifeguard staffing still a challenge as pools open

Like many other places, the City of Aurora is actively recruiting more lifeguards.

AURORA, Colo. — It's opening day for many public pools in our area. Last year, a lifeguard shortage led to many pools cutting back their hours.

To help prevent that this year, the state awarded grants to about 40 pools to help with lifeguard training. Any Colorado governments that operate public pools were able to apply.

The state agreed to pay up to $20,000 per pool to help with lifeguard training. It usually costs about $500 per person to get trained.

The City of Aurora is actively working to recruit and train lifeguards. It's been a challenge to get up to full staffing, like many other aquatic centers across the nation.

Superintendent of Aquatics for the City of Aurora Ben Goldstein said grant money from the state has helped them get more lifeguards.

"We used that money last summer to expand some hours toward the end of the summer when the students were kind of getting ready to go back to school. That was OK," he said.

This year, Goldstein said new state funding will help them cover the cost of lifeguard certification so applicants don't have to pay for it.

"We are working diligently to recruit and train lifeguards," he said. "We can help pay for their certification and then they can come get a job.”

Right now, Aurora's six outdoor pools are on an alternating schedule.

Del Mar Park, Park Lane and Pheasant Run are open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Meadow Hills, Aqua Vista, and Village Green are open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Goldstein said once they get more staff, they plan to open up the pools seven days a week.

"We should be able to start opening pools more and more just within the next two, three, four weeks, hopefully," he said.

Goldstein said they have about 100 lifeguards in training right now and hope to get 50-75 more.

"If the state can continue to provide financial resources I think that will continue to help municipalities, counties, special districts to keep operating in really safe ways for years to come," he said.

The City of Aurora has increased pay this summer from $16/hour to $17.50/hour. Goldstein said that has helped lead to an influx of lifeguard applicants.

They're also trying to recruit older folks, like retirees, parents and teachers who may be looking for flexible summer hours.

"I always recall as a kid, every summer break, almost every other day being in the pool," said 18-year-old lifeguard Chris Rojas. "It was really fun and I made a lot of great memories with my parents and my family."

Rojas learned how to swim in Aurora city pools. Pool opening day is an exciting one for him.

"I've been actually thinking about this day for a while now because this really is for me, the start of summer," he said. "That's one of the reason I also joined because I heard there was a shortage of lifeguards."

As pools across the nation were reducing hours or closing, he wanted to make sure other kids got the same opportunity he did growing up.

"Honestly, I love the job," said Rojas.

Click here if you'd like to apply to be a lifeguard in Aurora.