DENVER — A power issue is affecting RTD light rail service on the E, F, H, and R lines Wednesday morning.

Due to power issues with the overhead wire near Southmoor Station, light rail trains will not be running between University Station to Bellview Station, according to RTD.

Bus shuttles will provide service between University Station to Bellview Station Wednesday morning.

RTD said to allow extra travel time.

> Visit RTD-Denver.com for Rider Alerts

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS