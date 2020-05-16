'Like watching old faithful': Water main break spews tower of water in Denver neighborhood

Denver Water said the 12-inch pipe is about 50 years old.

DENVER — Denver Water crews are working on fixing a water main break that sent water shooting high into the air in a south Denver neighborhood Friday afternoon.

"Like watching old faithful," one witness wrote to 9NEWS after watching the spectacle at East Mansfield Avenue and South Narcissus Way.

Denver Water said the pipe that broke was a 12-inch cast iron main laid some 50 years ago. Flow to the pipe has been cut off, and repairs are underway.

No one lost water service as a result of the break, Denver Water said.