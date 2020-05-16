x
'Like watching old faithful': Water main break spews tower of water in Denver neighborhood

Denver Water said the 12-inch pipe is about 50 years old.
Credit: Steve Fink

DENVER — Denver Water crews are working on fixing a water main break that sent water shooting high into the air in a south Denver neighborhood Friday afternoon. 

"Like watching old faithful," one witness wrote to 9NEWS after watching the spectacle at East Mansfield Avenue and South Narcissus Way.

Credit: David Cohn

Denver Water said the pipe that broke was a 12-inch cast iron main laid some 50 years ago. Flow to the pipe has been cut off, and repairs are underway.

Credit: David Cohn

No one lost water service as a result of the break, Denver Water said.

