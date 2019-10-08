LITTLETON, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue is continuing to investigate the cause of a fire that displaced three families overnight in Littleton.

At about 1:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a building fire at 5873 South Prince Street, which is a few blocks away from Arapahoe Community College.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find large flames coming from the third floor of the building. Police helped evacuate those still inside, while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

South Metro Fire Rescue

South Metro said flames were quickly controlled from the exterior of the building and that the fire did not extend to the attic.

Fire and smoke damage was later found inside two units on the top floor, according to South Metro.

South Metro Fire Rescue

Volunteers with the Red Cross were called in to assist the displaced families. No injuries were reported.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS