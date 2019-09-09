LITTLETON, Colo. —

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is in the progress of relocating a sow and her cub that were spotted hanging out in a backyard in Littleton Monday afternoon.

The bears were spotted in a tree near Ken Caryl Avenue and South Pierce Street.

The bears were near Ken Caryl Middle School, which warned parents of a law enforcement presence in the area and a requirement that some students walk on a different side of the street due to the work being done by CPW.

Ken Caryl Road was closed during the incident, but has since reopened.

Last week, CPW said it had received more than 3,800 bear-incident reports since April -- most involving bears trying to access food sources.

That number is expected to only increase as the animals enter hyperphagia, the period before hibernation when bears spend up to 20 hours a day on the hunt for 20,000 or more calories.

Here is CPW’s advice for keeping bears out of homes, cars and other property:

Keep bears out

Close and lock all first floor windows and doors when you leave the house and at night before you go to bed.

Install sturdy grates or bars on windows if you must leave them open.

Keep car doors and windows closed and locked if you park outside. Make sure there’s nothing with an odor in your vehicle, including candy, gum, air fresheners, trash, lotions and lip balms.

Close and lock garage doors and windows at night and when you’re not home; garage doors should be down if you are in the house but not outside.

Install extra-sturdy doors if you have a freezer, refrigerator, pet food, birdseed, or other attractants stored in your garage.

Remove any tree limbs that might provide access to upper level decks and windows.

Replace exterior lever-style door handles with good quality round door knobs that bears can’t pull or push open.

Get rid of attractants

Don’t leave trash out overnight unless it’s in a bear-proof enclosure or container. Be sure to research all local ordinances and regulations if vacationing.

Clean your trash cans regularly.

Don’t store food of any kind in an unlocked garage, flimsy shed or on or under your deck.

Don’t leave anything with an odor outside, near open windows or in your vehicle, even if you’re home. That includes scented candles, air fresheners, lip balms and lotions.

Clean-up thoroughly after picnics in the yard or on the deck, cleaning your grills after each use. Don't allow food odors to linger.

Only feed birds when bears are hibernating, generally Nov. 15 - April 15. If you want to feed birds when bears are active, bring in liquid or seed feeders at night or when you leave the house.

If you have fruit trees, pick fruit before it gets too ripe. Don't allow fruit to rot on the ground. Electric fences provide good protection for small orchards.

When camping do not leave coolers, food or pots/pans out when you're not in camp. Place them in a locked, hard-sided vehicle.

Teach bears to remain wild

If a bear comes close to your home, scare it away. Loud noises like a firm yell, clapping your hands, banging on pots and pans or blowing an air horn sends most bears running.

Utilize electric fencing, unwelcome mats and scent deterrents like ammonia to teach bears that your property is not bear-friendly.

If a bear enters your home, open doors and windows and ensure it can leave the same way it got in. Don’t approach the bear or block escape routes.

Never approach a bear. If a bear won’t leave, call your local CPW office or Colorado State Patrol.

If a bear presents an immediate threat to human safety, call 911.

For more information on how to stay bear aware during this busy bear season, visit Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Living with Bears page.

