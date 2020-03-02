LITTLETON, Colo. — Firefighters are calling a Littleton home a "total loss" after a fire Sunday afternoon.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, the fire started in the garage of a home in the 10700 block of West Weaver Drive and quickly spread to the second floor.

West Metro Fire Rescue

West Metro said the home was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

One person was home at the time, but he got out, according to the fire department.

The cause is under investigation.

