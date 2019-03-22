LITTLETON, Colo. — A Littleton homeowner disputed accusations he started the fire that burned his home amid discussions to demolish it.

The city inspected David Lynch's home near Mineral Avenue and Santa Fe Drive in 2012 and decided it was so “unsanitary, filthy, dilapidated and unsafe” that nobody was allowed to be in it.

Seven years and many public meetings later, the home still isn’t up to code and the city planned on making a decision on potential demolition Wednesday.

The vote ended up being halted after Lynch's house caught fire Tuesday morning. The home was significantly damaged in the fire, but firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to neighboring homes. No injuries were reported. Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire.

City officials cite the open investigation for Wednesday's decision.

RELATED: Littleton neighbors believe man burned his own home as city considers demolition

Lynch's neighbors told 9NEWS they feel unsafe living next door and accuse him of starting the fire. When 9NEWS reporter Jordan Chavez asked Lynch point blank if the accusation was true, Lynch quickly denied it.

"What do I have to gain if I burn down my house," Lynch said. "I've got nothing except for facing prison time."

Lynch said he hasn't lived at the home since 2013 when city officials changed the locks and "hadn't been allowed on my property for more than 15 minutes at a time" which creates difficulties to make necessary repairs. He said he's been living "on the street, on couches" and at a church in Littleton.

RELATED: Home significantly damaged in Littleton fire had received multiple code violations

In May 2018, code enforcement officers were called to the home after receiving a right-of-way entry search warrant from a municipal judge to check on the condition of the home. The judge deemed the home uninhabitable and issued an order to bring it to a state of good repair.

Lynch was unresponsive to the order initially.

"Their idea of contacting me is going to the front door and posting whatever they’re posting," he said. "They post a lot of different things. I mean, both my front door proper and my storm door had notices everywhere and so I’m supposed to go and look at my front door to see if the city has been there?"

At some point, Lynch was granted an extension by the city to make corrections to the home, according to the city.

By November 2018, the city said Lynch had still not made the required corrections to the home, and a final notice along with an order to demolish was issued. The property owner then appealed the order to the Building Board of Appeals, according to a release from the city.

Following the fire, Littleton's Code Enforcement Division upgraded the status of the home from uninhabitable to dangerous. Officials will move forward with a new case that will take into account the more dangerous condition of the house as a result of the fire, a release said. City code allows for repair, rehabilitation or demolition of a dangerous structure.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS