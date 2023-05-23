Man looking for 'heroes who saved his life at a Littleton gym

Chip Hart fell into a hot tub after having a seizure.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Chip Hart is looking for a few good men. Two good men, in particular.

"If they hadn't been there, I wouldn't be here today, plain and simple," Chip said.

It was Sunday, May 14 right around 5 p.m. Chip suffers from epilepsy and as he was getting out of the hot tub at his gym in Littleton, he had a seizure.

"I turned to the right and fell into the hot tub, face down with my hands up, into a grand mal seizure," Chip said.

Chip said he thought he was alone in the hot tub at the time but, fortunately, he was not. Within seconds, two men quickly came to his rescue, one of them pulled him out of the hot tub and onto the deck.

When the seizure ended, Chip was taken to the hospital where he said doctors couldn't find anything wrong beyond his epilepsy.

"Minor injuries but nothing out of the usual," Hart said.

Nine days later, Chip is still trying to find the two men who saved him. The two heroes, as he calls them.

"They didn't have to do that, they don't know me," Chip said.

He's now hoping they'll come forward after seeing this story so he can share his immeasurable gratitude.

"You guys deserve recognition and I would like to give that to you just by saying thank you," Chip said. "I don't think I'll only say thank you, I'll probably give them a big old hug."

Chip said he's been having seizures his entire life but hasn't had one in two or three years, thanks to a medical device that was implanted in his chest.