Dog dies in house fire in Littleton

West Metro Fire Rescue said the fire started at a home in the 12100 block of West Copper Drive on Sunday morning.

LITTLETON, Colo. — West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) is investigating what caused a fire that sent one person to the hospital and a dog dead on Sunday morning in Littleton.

According to WMFR, multiple neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke and flames coming from a home in the the12100 block of West Cooper Drive. When firefighters arrived at the home, the home was fully engulfed in flames, officials said.

Five people, two dogs and a turtle were inside when the fire occurred. All five people were able to get out of the home safely, WMFR said.

Ronda Scholting, the spokesperson for WMFR, said one of the residents in the home tried to go back inside the home to save one of the dogs. Firefighters were able to save one of the dogs and the turtle, but sadly the other dog was unable to escape, Scholting said.

One of the five people inside the home during the fire was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, firefighters said.

Firefighters said the fire started on the backside of the home under a covered patio. It is unclear what started the fire, the cause is under investigation.

Our crews this morning on a house fire in the 12100 block of West Cooper Drive. Several neighbors called 911 when they saw smoke and flames. When firefighters arrived on scene, the structure was fully involved. Five people, two dogs and a turtle were inside. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9dRbILAA9g — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 5, 2022

