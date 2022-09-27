Police investigating possible pipe bomb at Safeway in Littleton

Littleton Police asked people to stay away from the Safeway off West Mineral Avenue and South Broadway.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Law enforcement were investigating a suspected pipe bomb at the Safeway at West Mineral Avenue South Broadway on Tuesday afternoon, the Littleton Police Department said.

Littleton Police had secured the area, and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was on scene.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

