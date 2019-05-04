DENVER — If you're headed downtown for Opening Day, you may want to think really hard about your method of getting down there.

Like really hard.

9NEWS Senior Digital Producer Allison Sylte shows us why.

For starters, if you're thinking a good 'ole fashioned car, consider this: Parking lots are charging $60 right now.

... probably more later:

That's one reason why you might consider a more hipster-friendly route -- like maybe a B-Cycle-scooter combo.

Don't worry, there are plenty available.

Just be sure you're not driving if you're enjoying any of the Opening Day festivities nearby.

If you're looking for some brunch food ahead of the nachos and beer later, you'll have a wait ahead of you.

Of course you could always stroll through LoDo and see what calls to you.

Or laugh at some of the ridiculousness...

They're even handing out towels!

