Local artists to hide works around town for 'Art Drop Day' in September

The "Art Drop Day" event encourages people to hunt for art and build connections with the community; it's like hide-and-seek for art lovers.

DENVER — Next month is "Art Drop Day" and that means all across the Denver metro, Coloradans will be able to hide and seek for art.

On "Art Drop Day," which takes place on the first Tuesday in September, local artists will hide their works in and around the city for people to find and keep.

It's a global celebration originally started in Provo, Utah by artist Jake Parker, that seeks to connect communities by creating bonds between strangers through the act of sharing art.

Artists will use the hashtag #ArtDropDenver on social media to post clues as to where they are dropping off their pieces. It is a way to spread positivity and connection through art in the community, a release from Denver Arts & Venues says.

With support from Denver Arts & Venues, Denver has been celebrating "Art Drop Day" since 2017. More than 1,500 art pieces will be hidden around the city for discovery, including sculpture, music, pottery, fiber arts, metal works, jewelry, photography, prints, books, paintings and even concert and theatre tickets.

How to participate in this years event?

Step 1: Start creating your artwork, or get ready to look for art on Art Drop Day.

Step 2: For artists: Fill out a quick form to tell us you'll be joining in on Art Drop Day! This helps us track the number of artists dropping pieces, support your work and allows us to connect interested media with participating creators.

Step 3: Share your participation! Join the community Facebook group , post clues for your hidden art on social media using #ArtDropDenver and #ArtDropDay, and encourage your network of artists and friends to drop and find art.

Step 4: Artists: Hide your art somewhere in the city, including the information sheet to tell the finder what they've discovered. Post a photo of the art or hiding spot on your social media channels or in the Art Drop Denver Facebook group with hints about the location, using #ArtDropDenver and #ArtDropDay. Art Lovers: Follow #ArtDropDenver and #ArtDropDay on social media, and stay tuned to the Art Drop Denver Facebook group for clues to find art! Share a photo if you find a piece, and be sure to follow the artist so you can support them all year long.

People who wish to participate don't need to be professional artists to drop a piece of art and they don't need to know anything about art to search. Art can be anything shared that brings joy to others.

According to the release, the stories of joy and connection shared are inspiring and a 4,700-person community has formed where makers and lovers of art can connect all year long.

For more information on the type of art that can be hidden or the number of pieces that can be hidden, visit artsandvenuesdenver.com.