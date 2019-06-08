DENVER — Taza “T” Gillespie is a local barber giving free haircuts to the homeless in downtown Denver.

“I’ve always wanted to give back to the community and do for the community,” Gillespie said. “This is just to show that I do care about the people that [are] out here on the streets.”

Byron Reed

Gillespie started giving the haircuts two years ago on Thanksgiving. Now, he donates his time and hair-cutting skills for four hours a day every Monday.

“I’m just glad God gave me the skills and I just use them,” Gillespie said. “A haircut will make anybody feel good about (themselves)…builds their confidence (and) self-esteem.”

Byron Reed

Gillespie said he sees about 15 to 25 customers every week on the sidewalks near the Capitol.

“I said ‘well why not do it outside where everybody can just come?'” Gillespie said. “If I’m only in the shelter then I’m only doing the people in the shelter but what about the people that live out on the street?

Byron Reed

Gillespie said he just wants people living on the streets to know that people do care and offers them a little advice to get them by.

“I tell them don’t ever give up…keep striving to do better,” Gillespie said.

“It feels great, everybody enjoys a haircut,” customer Juan Padilla said. “Haircuts are costly but he does a real good job…I like it.”

“This right here is amazing,” said Amanda Murphy from Advocates for Homeless of Greater Denver. “Because it really helps self-esteem and especially if people are trying to make a difference and get a job…this helps.”

Byron Reed

Gillespie said he just wants to give back.

“I had a few people that’s on their feet…they got an apartment and they got a job and that right there keeps me going too because I see that its helping," Gillespie said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Next with Kyle Clark