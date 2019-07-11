DENVER — I’m a new mother to a sweet, chunky and energetic little boy who is a blessing, but also a challenge.

I quickly learned why families say the phrase, "It takes a village!" That's why I'm introducing you to my village, the women in my life who I've leaned on. That includes moms, friends and even neighbors – all who've been through it once, twice, or three times.

We talk about the good, the bad and the stinky, but the most important thing we do is help and encourage one another.

This story is part of our new It Takes a Village series, which will air each Thursday on 9NEWS Mornings. The series also includes a weekly blog and a new Facebook group called It Takes a Village Denver. We'll be doing monthly get-togethers to chat with our new village and go over some topics you discussed on the Facebook page.

Are hiccups normal? When DO you take a shower? How do you give your squirmy 8-month-old a haircut? What's the best advice on handling baby’s first cold? These are things all parents go through, but it sure helps when we have help from others.

Doctors will answer viewer questions during the morning segment as well. The goal of "It Takes a Village" is to create a positive community for all parents — and to make navigating parenthood a little easier.

