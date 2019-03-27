WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A local boat shop sales manager said she hopes Westminster will consider a new policy after the city banned trailered boats for the upcoming season.

Whitney Bistline, who works as a sales manager at her family’s Denver boat shop, Wakeboard and Waterski Specialty, offered a solution dubbed “one boat, one lake.

“Once your boat touches this body of water, it can no longer leave the property of Standley Lake,” she said. “It’s an airtight way to eliminate the problem of water contamination.”

Bistline said the solution is supported across the boating community.

The Standley Lake boating season typically starts May 1, but the City of Westminster announced March 19 that it was cancelling all 2019 permits for trailered boats due to increasing concerns about zebra and quagga mussels infesting the lake.

“Up until about a week ago, we were getting really excited,” Bistline said.

Bistline, who grew up in Westminster, said she loves the lake.

“The puddles out here that we call lakes – that’s where our livelihood and all of our fun comes from and a week ago, we found out that Standley Lake was closing itself to boating, so this last week has been a whole other mood,” she said. “Very depressed.”

City Manager Don Tripp made the decision based on information and recommendations from Westminster Parks, Recreation and Libraries and the public works and utilities department.

“It’s not a decision we take lightly,” said Ryan Hegreness, operations manager for the city. “It's water that 300,000 people are dependent upon, and it’s a public concern.”

Hegreness said Colorado Parks and Wildlife informed the city in December 2018 that its procedures for cleaning boats may not prevent an infestation of zebra or quagga mussels. The next month, city staff completed an analysis of boating data that revealed at least 24 boats made it into Standley Lake without being cleaned.

“We’re looking both at the procedures – the spray procedures, the decontamination procedures - as well as we want to make sure that we have a practice in place that people cannot get around,” Hegreness said.

Combating an infestation could cost the city of Westminster $10 million in the first year, Hegreness said. It could then be an additional $3 million each year thereafter.

Boaters like Bistline are upset the decision was made so close to the start of boating season.

“This is being overly proactive about something that has been very, very controlled for the last decade,” she said.

Hegreness said the city would be open to hearing suggestions for solutions at an upcoming April 2 meeting for the boating community at the Westminster City Park Recreation Center. City staff will be on-hand to talk about the decision and answer questions from the public.

