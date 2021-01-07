Hancock to give 2021 State of the City on Monday

Denver's mayor is scheduled to give the address at 10 a.m., and it will be live streamed in the video player above and on 9NEWS platforms.

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock (D-Denver) will give the 2021 State of the City address Monday morning.

Last month, Hancock detailed next steps in the city's housing and homelessness recovery strategy by announcing an effort by the city to acquire and rehabilitate a number of hotels and motels to help people experiencing homelessness enter into housing.

“These acquisitions will deliver options for people in need much quicker than the traditional housing development," Hancock said.

Hancock said the pandemic showed that 24-hour shelters can be successful in the city and announced plans to expand safe outdoor spaces in Denver. Safe outdoor spaces are temporary, managed campsites approved by the city that were created in 2020 to serve people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.

The Denver Police Department and Hancock’s office are collaborating to address crime in the problem neighborhoods. Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen says the areas chosen are historically persistent locations for violent crimes.

Five areas across the city have been identified as Denver’s crime hot spots. Police say these areas make up 26% of murders and nearly 50% of shootings.

“Our approach is collaborative – crime prevention initiative is working with other city agencies,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said. “We identified five hotspots. 1.56% of the landmass that makes up Denver that accounts for 26% of the homicides and 49% of the shootings.”

